New campaign for frontline workers helping employees at Community Regional Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new campaign aims to help frontline workers who have worked tirelessly and made personal sacrifices to safeguard our community.
The "Unity for Community" campaign benefits staff and employees at Community Regional Medical Center.
During this time, they have had to live away from family, work extra hours, and struggle with the emotional toll of the pandemic.
Through this campaign, the community can give back with donations, supplies and free meals.
All of the proceeds will go directly to CRMC's Covid-19 Relief Fund.
For information on how to donate, visit the campaign website.
