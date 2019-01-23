2 people, 2 dogs rescued after being trapped in snow for 14 days near Castaic

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people and two dogs were rescued from the mountains northwest of Castaic after being snowed in their vehicle for 14 days, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. --
Two people and two dogs were rescued from the mountains northwest of Castaic after being snowed in their vehicle for 14 days, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau helicoptered in a rescue crew and medics to assist the two campers, a man and a woman, as well as their two dogs.

They were hoisted out and flown to safety.


They had been stuck on Alamo Mountain for two weeks and had run out of food and water, deputies said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be provided on this story as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuesnow emergencysnowsearch and rescueCastaicLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found near canal in Winton; Police investigate as homicide
Police search for killer after woman with serious injuries dies at hospital
Fresno victim may have solved his own murder
Porterville parents arrested for endangering four-month-old baby
Former Atwater police chief sues city for fair hearing following termination
Police cruiser involved in traffic accident in Northwest Fresno
Growing number of local federal employees look for help amidst shutdown
Fresno County court employees back to work after week long strike
Show More
Federal employees take hardships, sick days because they can't afford to work without pay
Los Banos makes list of America's 8 wackiest town names
CCSPCA offers free pet food for federal employees impacted by shutdown
Dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
More News