18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.

The sentencing was part of plea deal.

Ricardo Resendez was taken into custody on July 7 in Parlier for the murder of 22-year-old Frankie Sierras.

The shooting happened early July 6 morning at the shopping center near Fresno State.

Investigators who responded to the scene said a friend of Sierras got into an argument with a group of people inside Maya Cinemas. The fight continued out into the parking lot.

As Sierras was driving away, Resendez opened fire on his car, hitting it several times and killing him.

A woman in the car survived the shooting and the crash afterward.

Resendez was previously booked in Fresno County Jail and was charged with murder and attempted murder.

