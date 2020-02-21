Know the Road: Can I change lanes in an intersection?

FRESNO, Calif. -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: is it legal to change lanes in an intersection, or could she get a ticket?

"It's a common question," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The answer is no, it's not illegal. There's nothing on the vehicle code that prohibits you from doing so."

"However, you have to do so safely," he said. "You have to do so without impeding the traffic of other vehicles, and you have to make that lane change safely." That includes using your signal and clearing your blind spot before changing lanes.

