Pets & Animals

Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO

Video captured the moment a quick-thinking rescue dog managed to stop traffic and get help for her owner when she began having a seizure.

Haley Moore and her dog Clover were out on a walk in an Ottawa, Canada, neighborhood, when Moore's seizure began and she collapsed to the ground.

Nearby security camera footage shows the 1-and-a-half-year old Maremma mix spring into action, first checking on her owner, and then trying to get the attention of someone who could help.

Eventually, Clover frees herself from her leash and flags down a truck. The man inside was able to get Moore the help she needed.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck," the driver, Dryden Oatway, told CTV.
Moore is doing fine now and is grateful that her rescue dog has now returned the favor.

"If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me," she said. "You know how good animals are and she's a really amazing dog and I love her to death."



Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few month ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheroanimal newsdogcanada
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
Memorial scholarship honors Sanger senior killed in crash
Man shot during argument in central Fresno,
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
Group denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Show More
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Mysterious disease killing young bears in Sierra
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
More TOP STORIES News