Friends throw car parade for Visalia girl announced cancer-free on 16th birthday

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley high school student is celebrating a big milestone, and her friends made sure it didn't go unnoticed.

Mandy Redden is officially cancer-free, and the news also came on her 16th birthday!

The Redwood High School student was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma last October.

On Saturday, Mandy's dance studio organized a car-parade past her Visalia home to celebrate her last chemo treatment, her remission and her birthday!
