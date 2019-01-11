Candlelight vigil held for man killed while riding bike near Kerman

Just 10 days into the new year, Juan Villa-real's family is dealing with a tragic loss after authorities say someone struck him near Kerman and took off last Wednesday.His family gathered at the very location where Villa-real was found, for a vigil on Friday night.The CHP says Villa-real was hit and thrown from his bike and into some bushes on the side of the road -- where officers later found him.Right now authorities are still looking for the vehicle and driver.They are describing the car as maroon in color.Investigators are asking anyone who may spot a vehicle fitting that description with front end damage to the hood, headlights or windshield to call CHP.