Candlelight vigil held for man killed while riding bike near Kerman

Juan Villa-real's family is dealing with a tragic loss after authorities say someone struck him near Kerman and took off last Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Just 10 days into the new year, Juan Villa-real's family is dealing with a tragic loss after authorities say someone struck him near Kerman and took off last Wednesday.

His family gathered at the very location where Villa-real was found, for a vigil on Friday night.

The CHP says Villa-real was hit and thrown from his bike and into some bushes on the side of the road -- where officers later found him.

Right now authorities are still looking for the vehicle and driver.

They are describing the car as maroon in color.

Investigators are asking anyone who may spot a vehicle fitting that description with front end damage to the hood, headlights or windshield to call CHP.
