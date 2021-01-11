2 Capitol Police officers suspended for selfie, MAGA hat during attack: Rep. Tim Ryan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9414733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shared (new) - Chaos in the Capital (1 of 43) The House action could start as soon as Monday as pressure increases on Trump to step aside.

WASHINGTON -- Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week's attack on the Capitol.Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a "Make America Great Again" hat. He says of the latter that the "interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension."Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion "at a big level or small level in any way."Ryan says they don't want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration "who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event."Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.