New sandwich shop opens at Fresno's Fig Garden Village

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first of three new sandwich shops is now open in Fresno.The new Capriotti's Sandwich location is at Palm and Shaw in Fig Garden Village.Capriotti's is a Nevada-based fast-casual restaurant chain.They have been in business since 1976, preparing sub sandwiches.They say they take the time to roast whole, all-natural turkeys and roast- beef in-house.They are best known for 'The Bobby', which is also known as 'Thanksgiving on a bun.'It comes with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo turkey salt and pepper - which means you can have Thanksgiving every day of the year.Capriotti's also offers cheesesteaks and a large selection for vegetarians.23 employees were hired for this location.They are open Monday through Saturday.