New sandwich shop opens at Fresno's Fig Garden Village

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first of three new sandwich shops is now open in Fresno.
The new Capriotti's Sandwich location is at Palm and Shaw in Fig Garden Village.
Capriotti's is a Nevada-based fast-casual restaurant chain.
They have been in business since 1976, preparing sub sandwiches.
They say they take the time to roast whole, all-natural turkeys and roast- beef in-house.
They are best known for 'The Bobby', which is also known as 'Thanksgiving on a bun.'
It comes with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo turkey salt and pepper - which means you can have Thanksgiving every day of the year.
Capriotti's also offers cheesesteaks and a large selection for vegetarians.
23 employees were hired for this location.
They are open Monday through Saturday.
