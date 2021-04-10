food

New sandwich shop opens at Fresno's Fig Garden Village

Capriotti's is best known for 'The Bobby', which is also known as 'Thanksgiving on a bun.'
EMBED <>More Videos

New sandwich shop opens at Fresno's Fig Garden Village

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first of three new sandwich shops is now open in Fresno.

The new Capriotti's Sandwich location is at Palm and Shaw in Fig Garden Village.

Capriotti's is a Nevada-based fast-casual restaurant chain.

They have been in business since 1976, preparing sub sandwiches.

They say they take the time to roast whole, all-natural turkeys and roast- beef in-house.

They are best known for 'The Bobby', which is also known as 'Thanksgiving on a bun.'

It comes with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo turkey salt and pepper - which means you can have Thanksgiving every day of the year.

Capriotti's also offers cheesesteaks and a large selection for vegetarians.

23 employees were hired for this location.

They are open Monday through Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Action News Morning Update
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Street Food Night in Fresno to offer beloved Greek dishes this weekend
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News