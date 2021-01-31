Coronavirus

Captain Tom, 100-year-old WWII veteran who raised millions to fight pandemic, hospitalized with COVID-19

LONDON -- Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his daughter said Sunday.

Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed in a statement posted on Twitter that her father, widely known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed "additional help" with his breathing.



She said that over the past few weeks her father had been treated for pneumonia and that he had tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

She said he is being treated in a ward, not in an intensive care unit.

"The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible," she said.



Moore became an emblem of hope in the early weeks of the pandemic in April when he walked 100 laps around his garden in England for the National Health Service to coincide with his 100th birthday. Instead of the 1,000 pounds ($1,370) aspiration, he raised around 33 million pounds ($45 million).

Moore, who rose to the rank of captain while serving in India and Burma during the war, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July for his fundraising efforts.

Best wishes came in from far and wide, including from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said in a tweet that Moore had "inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusworld war iiu.s. & worldveteranfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down LA site
US pauses plan to give COVID vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in SE Fresno
Police searching for missing 71-year-old Sanger man with medical conditions
54-year-old man killed in solo-car crash in Fresno Co., CHP says
Snowy conditions in Shaver Lake brings much-needed boost for businesses
Neighbors help put out fire at central Fresno apartment complex
Selma family reunited with dog four years after she was stolen
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in Merced County
Show More
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Local program helps high school students prepare for college
Heartbroken family grieves Fresno Vietnam War vet who died of COVID-19
77-year-old man hit by car in Merced, police say
23-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News