CHP confirms one man dead after car accident in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon.CHP says the man was driving a Honda on South Ave. when he crossed Highway 41 around 3:30 p.m.As he was crossing through the southbound lanes, a Ford drove by and t-boned the Honda.The man inside the Honda was taken to CRMC, where he later died.Authorities have not said if drugs or alcohol were involved.