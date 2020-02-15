No major injuries suffered after fiery crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Only minor injuries were suffered after a car accident in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call around 12 p.m. regarding a collision near Kings Canyon and Willow on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say a truck rear-ended the SUV and it turned into a fiery crash.

The westbound lanes on Kings Canyon lanes were shut down for a bit to clean up.
