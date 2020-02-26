Live power line falls onto car with teenagers inside in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers are expected to be okay after a freak accident in central Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno police say a 17 and 18-year-old were heading southbound on Barton near Chance when the steering wheel locked up, causing the car to crash into a power pole.

One of the poles fell onto the car, flipping the car over. Live power lines were on the car and teens waited inside the car until first responders arrived.

Authorities say a chemical from the pole was exposed to the teenagers.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.
