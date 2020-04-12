Person pulled out of car with major injuries in Fresno County accident

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The CHP is reporting a major-injury traffic accident in Fresno County.

A vehicle reportedly flipped over and hit a power pole at Jensen and Dockery just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Emergency response crews pulled at least one person out of that vehicle and took them to CRMC with what are being described as major injuries.

PG&E teams were called out to repair damage to the pole.

CHP hasn't said how many people were inside that involved vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar accidentpg&efresno countycommunity regional medical center
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News