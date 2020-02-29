Man dead after single-car accident near Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man was involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to CHP Los Banos.

Authorities responded to a call just after 4 a.m. to a solo vehicle accident.

The man was driving eastbound on State Route 152 near the Romero Visitor Center when, for an unknown reason, the car went into the shoulder, hitting the metal railing. The car then veered to the left and hit the center railing.

Authorities say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died on the scene.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor. The crash is still under investigation.
