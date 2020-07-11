20-year-old Clovis man dies after losing control of motorcycle while on Highway 168

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Clovis has died after a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 168 Saturday morning.The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 8 a.m. when the man lost control of his motorcycle and went off the side of the road.Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation but they do not believe alcohol or speeding was a factor.