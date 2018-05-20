Car bursts into flames on Highway 41

EMBED </>More Videos

Video sent to us shows thick smoke and flames coming from a grey vehicle on the side of the highway. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Video sent to us by an ABC30 insider shows thick smoke and flames coming from a grey vehicle on the side of the highway.

Those flames broke out just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Friant exit.

CHP says a man and a child were inside the car, but they both got out unharmed. Grass on the side of the road also caught on fire.

The highway was shut down for several minutes as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The road is now back open. It is unknown what caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
california highway patrol
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News