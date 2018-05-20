Car bursts into flames on Highway 41

Video sent to us by an ABC30 insider shows thick smoke and flames coming from a grey vehicle on the side of the highway.Those flames broke out just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Friant exit.CHP says a man and a child were inside the car, but they both got out unharmed. Grass on the side of the road also caught on fire.The highway was shut down for several minutes as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.The road is now back open. It is unknown what caused the vehicle to catch on fire.