Car collides with FAX bus after driver runs a red light in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A FAX city bus is out of service after being involved in a crash in Downtown Fresno.Police say a car ran a red light near Fresno and M streets colliding with the front of the bus.Four people were on the bus at the time, including the driver.One passenger was evaluated at the scene for pain and a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.Officers do believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.