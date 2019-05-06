Car collides with traffic light in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car took down a traffic light Sunday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to police.
It happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Fresno and R Street.
Officers say the driver had swerved to avoid a turning vehicle. The car hit the traffic light and crashed into some bushes near a wall at Community Regional Medical Center.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
