Car collides with traffic light in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car took down a traffic light Sunday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to police.It happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Fresno and R Street.Officers say the driver had swerved to avoid a turning vehicle. The car hit the traffic light and crashed into some bushes near a wall at Community Regional Medical Center.The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.