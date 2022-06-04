Multiple people removed from cars after crashing into Fresno County canal, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been removed from two cars after crashing into a canal in Fresno County Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Belmont and Goldenrod near Kerman.

Officers say one of the victims is still pinned inside of the car and first responders are working to get them out.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.
