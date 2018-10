The electricity is back on in a Central Fresno neighborhood after a car hit a power pole, shearing it off and sending a transformer smashing to the ground.It happened just after four Monday morning at First and McKinley.Initially, about 1,300 customers lost power and First Avenue had to be closed at McKinley for a couple hours during the clean-up and repair.Police don't know what led to the crash and there was no one in the car when police found it.