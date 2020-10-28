Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after crashing his car into a palm tree in Tulare County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.The crash happened northeast of Dinuba on Avenue 424 and Road 100 just before 3 am.California Highway Patrol officials say the driver of a Chrysler 300 was headed east on Avenue 424 when he went over a small hill and lost control of his car. He veered off the road and hit a tree.The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.CHP officers will have Avenue 424 closed for several hours for their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.