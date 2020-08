FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders spent the early hours of Saturday morning treating a man injured in a crash in east central Fresno.Police say a car slammed into a light pole near Peach and Olive just before 4 am.The man driving that car was unconscious when medics arrived.At this hour, police have not provided an update on the driver's condition or mentioned if anyone else was injured or involved in the crash.