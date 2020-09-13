65-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a deadly crash in Fresno County.It happened near the town of Caruthers around 9 am Saturday.Authorities say an unidentified 65-year-old man was driving west on Kamm in a Toyota Corolla when he ran a stop sign at the intersection at Marks.A 28-year-old was heading North on Marks in a pickup truck and had the right of way since there is no stop sign for that direction.The two vehicles collided, and the 65-year-old died at the scene. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.Officers say it's unknown at this point if drugs or alcohol were a factor.