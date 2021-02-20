Driver airlifted after head-on crash in Fresno County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers say a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel caused a major injury crash in Fresno County.A white Ford truck slammed head-on with a Buick on Highway 41 at Mount Whitney Avenue around 3:30 Saturday morning.Investigators say it's likely the driver of the Ford dozed off then veered into oncoming traffic, causing the crash.The driver of the Ford didn't suffer any injuries but the driver of the Buick had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital with major injuries.No update has been released on the condition of the Buick driver.Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.