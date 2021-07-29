Man killed in car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a crash in Fresno County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Jensen and Temperance just after 4 pm.


The California Highway Patrol said the 26-year-old driver of a Kia was traveling west on Jensen when he ran a red light, colliding with an SUV as it turned onto Jensen.

Both drivers suffered major injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The CHP said the driver of the Kia was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He died at the hospital.


The 63-year-old woman behind the wheel of the SUV is still in the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.
