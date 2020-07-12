26-year-old Madera woman killed after crashing car, landing inside canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old woman from Madera has been killed after crashing her car and landing inside a canal.The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Friday around 9 p.m. when the woman was driving eastbound on Shaw Ave. when for unknown reasons, she moved onto the north shoulder of the roadway.That is when authorities say the car collided with the embankment and went airborne, landing in the middle of the canal. They added that she was not ejected from the car.A member of the Fresno County Sheriff's Department Dive Team assisted in the response and found the woman inside the car.The woman's identity has not been released.