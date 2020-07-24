Driver runs red light, crashes into RV in southwest Fresno

crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after crashing his car into an RV in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

Fresno police say the driver of a Hyundai ran a red light on Whitesbridge and Marks at roughly 80 miles per hour just after 9 p.m.

The car smashed into an RV entering the intersection and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The man was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the crash as a possible DUI.
