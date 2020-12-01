62-year-old woman killed in solo-car crash on Highway 41 near Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 62-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Highway 41 in Fresno on Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 am when she was driving northbound on Highway 41 toward connector ramp to northbound Highway 99.

At some point, the woman lost control of her car and crashed into a guardrail. After the car hit the guardrail, it went airborne and hit a concrete pillar.

Authorities say the woman was killed in the crash.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor and the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for three hours for the investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released.
