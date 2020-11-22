Two hospitalized after crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A speeding driver caused a chain reaction of crashes that sent two people to the hospital in northwest Fresno.

The collision happened just after 9 pm Saturday on Highway 99 at Shaw.

A speeding Chevy side-swiped a car and pushed it into another vehicle on the highway.

One of those victim cars flipped over and the two passengers inside went to the hospital for treatment.

The impact also caused the Chevy to overturn off of the roadway.

Investigators say three to four people who were in the Chevy ran off from the scene.

Officers are still searching for the suspect driver who caused the collision.
