Police officers involved in crash during chase in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A police officer is being treated for injuries after a chase led to a crash in east central Fresno.

It happened at 12:30 am Thursday when officers pulled over a white car that was driving without license plates at McKinley and Chestnut.

The car then took off and led police on a chase west on McKinley Avenue.

Officers followed the suspect as it entered Highway 168, but as police were about to get onto the highway, they collided with another car.

One officer was taken to the hospital. The other officer is okay.

The driver of the other car is also okay and helping with the investigation.

The driver of the white car is still on the loose.

Police have not released a description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.