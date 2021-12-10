Planned power outage shut off traffic signal minutes before wreck involving Fresno PD officer

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Planned outage shut off traffic light before crash with Fresno officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer is expected to be okay after being in a car crash Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened around 8 pm near Tulare and R streets.

Police say that just before the crash, the traffic lights at the intersection had gone black. A police camera at the intersection also cut out at 8:00 pm.

That's exactly the time that PG&E said it planned to conduct an outage for maintenance work in the area.

The police officer was going west on Tulare and a man in a Toyota Sequoia SUV was going north on R when they collided.

The man driving the SUV was able to walk on his own and is expected to be okay.

Police say the officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons. Fire crews had to remove the hood of the police car to get the officer out, but he was able to step out on his own and walk away from the wreck.

PG&E released the following statement regarding the crash:

"The safety and security of our customers, employees, contractors, and communities is our most important responsibility. We are cooperating with the investigation into this accident."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crashfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News