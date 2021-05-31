Man crashes into two cars in southeast Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man will be going to Fresno County jail after crashing into two vehicles in southeast Fresno.

It happened at 10 Sunday night on Tulare and Cedar.

California Highway Patrol officers say a Mini Cooper crashed into 2 vehicles in the area.

The driver of that car was found under the influence of alcohol, with a nine-year-old passenger inside.

The driver and the passenger were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicle had minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

The Mini Cooper driver is being treated for his injuries, and will then be taken to the Fresno County jail.
