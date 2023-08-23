Fire breaks out at Clovis home after car crashes into garage

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire broke out at a home in Clovis after a vehicle crashed into the garage on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Holland and Winery avenues.

Clovis police say a vehicle crashed through a fence before hitting the garage and catching fire.

The flames spread from the vehicle to the garage.

Officers say they are searching for at least one person who got out of the vehicle and ran away after the crash.

