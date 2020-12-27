Four killed, three hospitalized in multi-car crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Dozens of candles and bouquets sit on a street corner near Bullard and Palm in northwest Fresno.They were placed here by loved ones after a three-car crash claimed the lives of four people Saturday night."We have got young kids that are involved in this accident," said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department.Chamalbide believes a black Mustang sped through a red light and smashed into a truck and a Mini Cooper.Surveillance video from a neighboring gas station captured the moments leading up to the crash.In it, you can see the Mustang zooming through the intersection. Moments later, debris flies into the frame."When they arrived, there were pieces everywhere of the vehicles," he said.Five people were inside the white truck.Officers said two died on impact, a third at the hospital and the remaining two are still in critical condition.Chamalbide said a 17-year-old girl was inside the Mini Cooper. She's expected to survive her injuries.As for the driver of the Mustang, officers say they were pinned inside the car.Firefighters had to get the driver out, who later died at the hospital."I was talking to some of the officers that were out there and that was one of the most horrific scenes that they had ever seen in their career," said Chamalbide.At the moment, detectives are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.