1 killed in crash in southeast Fresno, alcohol a possible factor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say alcohol may have been involved in a crash that killed one driver and injured several other people in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.

It was just after 1 am when a wrong-way driver on Jensen Avenue slammed head-on into another car at Golden State Boulevard.

The person driving the car on the wrong side of the road was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The victim car had two adults and two children inside and fortunately, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators suspect the driver who caused the crash may have been drinking before the collision.
