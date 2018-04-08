Car crash sends Visalia Police officer to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Visalia police officer is back at work tonight after a car crash sent him to the hospital.
The officer's cruiser and another vehicle were struck by a third driver just after midnight on West Riggin Avenue near north Shirk Road.
The video from an ABC30 insider shows CHP officers investigating the crash.
A witness tells us one of the drivers ran a stop sign and hit the police cruiser and another car.
Paramedics took the Visalia officer to Kaweah Delta Hospital with minor injuries.
He was released this morning.