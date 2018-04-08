Car crash sends Visalia Police officer to hospital

A Visalia police officer is back at work tonight after a car crash sent him to the hospital.The officer's cruiser and another vehicle were struck by a third driver just after midnight on West Riggin Avenue near north Shirk Road.The video from an ABC30 insider shows CHP officers investigating the crash.A witness tells us one of the drivers ran a stop sign and hit the police cruiser and another car.Paramedics took the Visalia officer to Kaweah Delta Hospital with minor injuries.He was released this morning.