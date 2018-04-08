CAR CRASH

Car crash sends Visalia Police officer to hospital

A car crash sent a Visalia Police officer to the hospital just after midnight. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Visalia police officer is back at work tonight after a car crash sent him to the hospital.

The officer's cruiser and another vehicle were struck by a third driver just after midnight on West Riggin Avenue near north Shirk Road.

The video from an ABC30 insider shows CHP officers investigating the crash.

A witness tells us one of the drivers ran a stop sign and hit the police cruiser and another car.

Paramedics took the Visalia officer to Kaweah Delta Hospital with minor injuries.

He was released this morning.
