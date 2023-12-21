Tree trimmer hospitalized after car crashes into lift in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating a traffic collision that has sent one person to hospital.

It happened around 5 pm on Sierra between Peach and Willow Avenue.

Authorities say a driver was eastbound on Sierra when they hit a tree-trimming lift parked at the curb.

A tree trimmer inside the bucket at the time was knocked out and fell to the ground.

The man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but authorities say it's possibly weather-related.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.