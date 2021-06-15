Man intentionally crashes into police car during chase on Tule Reservation, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man crashes into police car on Tule Reservation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he led Tule Reservation police on a chase and crashed into a deputy car.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Warren Ensign told Tule Reservation police he wanted to be shot and would not listen to orders.

Ensign led police on a chase, ultimately crashing into a Tulare County Sheriff's car, causing minor damage.

After hitting that car, police say Ensign intentionally crashed head-on into a Tule Reservation police car.

The Chief of the Department of Public Safety was in the car at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A Tulare County sheriff's deputy arrested Ensign. He is being booked on charges of Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countypolice chase
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News