Man intentionally crashes into police car during chase on Tule Reservation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he led Tule Reservation police on a chase and crashed into a deputy car.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Warren Ensign told Tule Reservation police he wanted to be shot and would not listen to orders.
Ensign led police on a chase, ultimately crashing into a Tulare County Sheriff's car, causing minor damage.
After hitting that car, police say Ensign intentionally crashed head-on into a Tule Reservation police car.
The Chief of the Department of Public Safety was in the car at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital with injuries.
A Tulare County sheriff's deputy arrested Ensign. He is being booked on charges of Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer.
