Man intentionally crashes into police car during chase on Tule Reservation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he led Tule Reservation police on a chase and crashed into a deputy car.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Warren Ensign told Tule Reservation police he wanted to be shot and would not listen to orders.Ensign led police on a chase, ultimately crashing into a Tulare County Sheriff's car, causing minor damage.After hitting that car, police say Ensign intentionally crashed head-on into a Tule Reservation police car.The Chief of the Department of Public Safety was in the car at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital with injuries.A Tulare County sheriff's deputy arrested Ensign. He is being booked on charges of Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer.