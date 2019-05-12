Car crashes, catches fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car caught fire in northwest Fresno after the driver lost control causing a single vehicle collision.The driver was driving by Polk and Acacia avenues when the accident happened.Fresno Police say that the car suffered a mechanical failure causing the driver to lose control, first hitting a tree, then a pole before coming to rest at a wall.Two people were in the car, a 50-year-old mother and her adult daughter. Both have no injuries.