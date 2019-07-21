Car erupts into flames after crashing into embankment near Millerton Lake

#SkyFire Firefighters have contained a 10 acre grass fire that was started from a vehicle fire on Sky Harbor Rd north of Millerton Rd. No person(s) found in or around vehicle, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/fu018nwTBn — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 21, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County firefighters say a car that crashed into an embankment near Millerton Lake went up in flames, which caused a grass fire.It happened around 5 p.m. on Sky Harbour Road.The fire burned ten acres of grass along the roadway before it was contained. Firefighters originally called for a rescue but canceled it. Authorities say no one was inside or near the vehicle.California Highway Patrol officers had the road closed as crews worked to clear hot spots.Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.