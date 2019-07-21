crash

Car erupts into flames after crashing into embankment near Millerton Lake

It happened around 5 p.m. on Sky Harbour Road. (CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County firefighters say a car that crashed into an embankment near Millerton Lake went up in flames, which caused a grass fire.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Sky Harbour Road.

The fire burned ten acres of grass along the roadway before it was contained. Firefighters originally called for a rescue but canceled it. Authorities say no one was inside or near the vehicle.



California Highway Patrol officers had the road closed as crews worked to clear hot spots.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

