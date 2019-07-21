Car erupts into flames after crashing into embankment near Millerton Lake

It happened around 5 p.m. on Sky Harbour Road.
The fire burned ten acres of grass along the roadway before it was contained. Firefighters originally called for a rescue but canceled it. Authorities say no one was inside or near the vehicle.
#SkyFire Firefighters have contained a 10 acre grass fire that was started from a vehicle fire on Sky Harbor Rd north of Millerton Rd. No person(s) found in or around vehicle, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/fu018nwTBn— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 21, 2019
California Highway Patrol officers had the road closed as crews worked to clear hot spots.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.