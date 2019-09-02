Car falls off cliff in Fresno County, driver OK, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers re-opened the four-lane on Highway 168 after they retrieved a car that fell off a cliff Saturday night.
Fresno County sheriff's deputies spotted the car on Sunday morning about 70 feet down a cliff near Beal Fire Road.
CHP officers learned the driver of the vehicle had climbed back up to the road where a parent picked them up after the crash. Officials said the driver is OK.
