Car falls off cliff in Fresno County, driver OK, CHP says

Fresno County sheriff's deputies spotted the car on Sunday morning about 70 feet down a cliff near Beal Fire Road.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers re-opened the four-lane on Highway 168 after they retrieved a car that fell off a cliff Saturday night.

CHP officers learned the driver of the vehicle had climbed back up to the road where a parent picked them up after the crash. Officials said the driver is OK.
