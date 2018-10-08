CRASH

Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver crashes into house in Fowler.

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in police custody after crashing into someone's property in Fowler.

It happened Sunday night after 11 p.m. at a home on Fowler and Adams.

Fire crews said a man in a Ford Taurus was going southbound on Fowler, when he hit a high curb, went airborne skipping over barricades, and crashed through two fences.

It went through one property and landed on its side on a neighboring property.

Crews say that area can be a problem zone for some drivers.

"The city is looking into ways of trying to reinforce this area, to have a better bumper zone, between the road and residents, so we have our city engineer looking into it," said Manuel Lopez, Fowler Fire Chief.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was hurt in the crash but is expected to make a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashDUIdui crashFowler
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
NY Governor: Limo driver not properly licensed in crash that killed 20
20 dead when limo headed to party crashes in upstate New York
Motorcycle crash kills man in Firebaugh
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Fresno County
More crash
Top Stories
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting
NY Governor: Limo driver not properly licensed in crash that killed 20
Show More
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
More News