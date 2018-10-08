Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler

A man is in police custody after crashing into someone's property in Fowler.It happened Sunday night after 11 p.m. at a home on Fowler and Adams.Fire crews said a man in a Ford Taurus was going southbound on Fowler, when he hit a high curb, went airborne skipping over barricades, and crashed through two fences.It went through one property and landed on its side on a neighboring property.Crews say that area can be a problem zone for some drivers."The city is looking into ways of trying to reinforce this area, to have a better bumper zone, between the road and residents, so we have our city engineer looking into it," said Manuel Lopez, Fowler Fire Chief.The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.He was hurt in the crash but is expected to make a full recovery.