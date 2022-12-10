Driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 1,800 PG &E customers were left in the dark after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Friday night.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. in the area of Shepherd and Maple avenues.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say a vehicle hit a power pole in the area, causing a wide-spread power outage.

As of 8 pm, 1,875 customers are still without power in the area, according to a PG &E outage website.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 10 pm.

Investigators have not yet provided any details about the cause of the crash.

