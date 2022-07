Car smashes into Clovis furniture store, no injuries reported, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating after they say a car crashed into a furniture store Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at W Furniture Inc. on Shaw and Sunnyside.

Pictures show a BMW inside of the building with glass shattered from the front door.

The store was open but officers say no one was hurt.

Police are investigating the cause.