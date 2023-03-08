Podcasters filming episode narrowly missed by car crashing into café

In the video, the podcasters are seen with their backs turned as a truck slams into the wall right behind them, nearly grazing them both, but they were not injured.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nathan Reeves and Alexsey Reyes have been friends for about a year now. Their passions include photography and creating content showcasing all things Houston.

"I like to have people on that, I think, that are in a similar position, trying to create, trying to get their name and brand out there, just trying to make really cool stuff. I knew Alexsey, and I knew this guy was insane and cool, and I had to have him on," Reeves said.

Over the weekend, the two met inside the Tout Suite café to record the fifth episode of Nathan's podcast when the unexpected happened.

"We were just talking to the camera, and the car smashes into our backs," Reyes said. "I go into instant shock. I'm not sure what's going on."

"It was kind of fight or flight, and I flew, I got out of there," Reeves said.

Still in shock, they quickly get up and leave the table but come back on camera to say they're OK.

Reeves says officers wrote down his information.

Houston police have yet to respond on how this crash happened.

Reeves recalls there was a family inside the SUV.

He says neither he nor any of the people inside the SUV suffered major injuries.

"I was freaking out, I turned to everyone in the café, and I'm like, 'I got that all on film'. Everyone got a front-row seat, there was no one at the table with us, and they all saw what happened," Reeves said.

Reeves and Reyes say they're thankful to be alive, knowing this could have ended badly.

They do, however, look forward to creating more content.

"We're content creators and artists, so we will not stop. There will be more. Hopefully, no more car crashes, just content," the duo said.