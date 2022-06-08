pedestrian killed

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

BERLIN -- A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

AP Photo/Michael Sohn



Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of injured at eight. Police said more than a dozen were injured. Police said several of them were in serious condition.

The driver was immediately detained and was being questioned, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.



The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians in central Berlin, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrian injuredu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man and dog hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Merced County
Pedestrian killed in crash with truck on Fresno roadway
Pedestrian fatally run over by farm labor bus in Dos Palos
TOP STORIES
CA primary election: Election results in Central California
LIVE: Election Results
California primary: Live election-night results for statewide races
John Zanoni holds early lead in race for Fresno County Sheriff
84% vote 'Yes' on Measure Z
1 killed, 2 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Rudy Salas to advance to general election for 22nd District: ABC News
Show More
Conway projected to win special election in 22nd District: AP
Adam Gray holds narrow lead for 13th Congressional District
Costa to advance to general election for 21st District: AP
San Francisco ousts liberal DA Chesa Boudin in heated recall
Officials concerned by access to guns in Central California
More TOP STORIES News