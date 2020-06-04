crash

Driver crashes into pole in east central Fresno

The driver suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what caused a driver to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a pole in east central Fresno.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Clovis and Lamona Avenues near McKinley Avenue.

The driver appeared to have swiped the entire side of his vehicle, exposing the inside. Debris was spread out near the crash site.

The driver suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The collision resulted in one lane of southbound Clovis Avenue being blocked off while police investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcar crashfresnocrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
2 killed in Fresno County crash near Caruthers identified
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Teenager steals car, runs into police vehicle in Visalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 pandemic may be resulting in a busier season for firefighters
Central California coronavirus cases
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
1.87M workers seek jobless aid in 9th straight weekly decline
Valley mom heartbroken after gift to late daughter stolen from cemetery
As protests spread, so could cases of COVID-19 and West Nile Virus
2 historic homes destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno
Show More
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
WATCH LIVE: 3 charged in Arbery death face court hearing
1 arrested after man found dead in Merced County, deputies say
Army National Guard captain from Merced approached by Keke Palmer in viral video
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
More TOP STORIES News