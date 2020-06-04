Driver crashes into pole in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what caused a driver to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a pole in east central Fresno.It happened just after 1 a.m. on Clovis and Lamona Avenues near McKinley Avenue.The driver appeared to have swiped the entire side of his vehicle, exposing the inside. Debris was spread out near the crash site.The driver suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.The collision resulted in one lane of southbound Clovis Avenue being blocked off while police investigated.