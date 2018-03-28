Car loses control, jumps curb and hits man waiting for bus in Downtown Fresno

A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while standing on the sidewalk and waiting for a bus in Downtown Fresno. It happened just before 8:30 Wednesday morning near Divisadero and San Pablo.Officers said the driver reported that the rear tire of his car blew out, causing him to jump a curb, hitting the man while he waited for the bus. The man who was hit is expected to be okay.Officers at the scene said the driver of the vehicle was not speeding, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.