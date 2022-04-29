shooting

Shooting between cars leaves 2 injured in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were hospitalized after an argument led to gunfire in east central Fresno early Friday morning.

It happened before 1 am.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said people in two separate vehicles got into an argument near Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue.

The two vehicles soon ended up at a stoplight at Belmont and Peach.

Deputies said the suspects from one vehicle opened fire on a red van, hitting two of the four people inside.

Nearby residents heard ten gunshots.

The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The other is being treated and expected to survive.

The two others from the van were speaking with deputies. No suspect information was immediately available.

